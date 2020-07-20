CRUNCHYROLL: More New Anime Announced To Join The HBO Max Platform

As the HBO Max streaming service grows, more new anime from Crunchyroll are being added to the roster. Hit the jump to see who is coming in the next wave of additions to the platform!

Since its debut this past June, the new streaming service HBO Max has some of the most extensive programming for any service to date. A lot of the library is thanks in part with the partnerships of various other channels and services like DC Universe, TCM, and of course, Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has offered a small taste of its extensive library to the streaming service, which allows a lot of newcomers to the genre to find what interests them and begin a whole new journey into the world of anime. Upon release, Crunchyroll has offered shows such as Death Note, Blue Exorcist, and Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood.

With no desire to keep such a limited lineup on the service, Crunchyroll and HBO Max have announced a brand new collection of anime that will be streaming next month! The series includes a mixture of classic and more recent anime, which includes ALDNOAH.ZERO, Inuyasha, Mob Psycho 100, The Promised Neverland, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica!

For many fans of these series, this will mark a great time to rewatch their favorite shows, while for new fans, this opens up many more options for series, both new and old. Make sure to share your thoughts on the upcoming anime in the comments below!

ALDNOAH.ZERO







Humanity has clearly split into two and currently there is no way these groups will once again unite. Humanity celebrates this transient time of peace as they slowly dismiss from their minds the scars their ancestors bore in the past. No one realized that with one little push their world can fall to its destruction.



Inuyasha







Kagome Higurashi, an average ninth grader, gets pulled into an ancient well by a demon, bringing her 500 years in the past to a feudal era. There she meets Inuyasha, a half-demon who seeks the Shikon Jewel to make himself a full-fledged demon. With Inuyasha and new friends, Kagome's search for the Jewel of Four Souls begins.