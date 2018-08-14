Cult Classic PERFECT BLUE Celebrates It's 20th Annivesary With A Re-Release In U.S. Theaters!

Perfect Blue, the directorial debut of the late Satoshi Kon, is being brought back to 500 U.S. theaters this September thanks to the work of Fathom Events and GKIDS. This psychological horror anime debuted in theaters back in 1998, and only garnered a small following and return of just over $110,000, but has garnered quite the critical acclaim; featured on a list of top Anime films in Time Magazine, and being quoted as inspiration to both Breaking Bad director Terry Gilliam and Academy Award nominated director Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, and Black Swan).



Kon's life was cut short at the age of 46 due to his battle with Pancreatic cancer, but that did not hinder the mark he would leave as a feature film director, going on to create other works such as Millennium Actress, Tokyo Godfathers, and Paprika.



Here is trailer from GKIDS with the announcement dates for its return to theaters, September 6th and September 10th:



"Perfect Blue is a film centered around Mima, a now retired pop singer, who has her eyes set on a new career as an actress. Her world is turned upside down when crew members from her new show turn up dead, with all signs pointing at a crazed stalker who doesn't quite want her out of the spotlight yet."