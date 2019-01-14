DANMACHI Anime Film Releases Short Version Music Video

The official yukachiofficial YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.54-minute short version of its music video for the upcoming anime film Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion. The music video has the performer by herself in a simple background. The single titled Under the same sky by Yuka Iguchi will be out on February 13, 2019.
Staff
Director: Sakura Shigeru
Screenplay: Fujio Omori
Character design: Shigeki Kimoto
Music: Keiji Inoue
Animation production: J.C.STAFF
Produced by: EGG FIRM SB Creative
Distribution: Warner Bros. Movie
Cast
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranel
Inori Minase as Hestia
Maaya Sakamoto as Artemis
Saori Oonishi as Ais Wallenstein
Maaya Uchida as Liliruca Arde
Saori Hayami as Ryu Lion
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Welf Crozzo
The new theme song revealed is "Onaji Sora no Shita de" or "Under the same sky" by Yuka Iguchi. The poster attached to the promotional video has the main characters ready for action as we can see Bell, Lili, Welf, Hermes and Ryu in the bottom. Hestai and Artemis are bigger in the background.
This movie serves as a sequel to the OVA that was released in December 7, 2016, which has the characters go to a hot spring and battle creatures to their return from the 18th floor of the dungeon. The movie is a prequel to the series' second season airing next year.
DanMachi: Arrow of the Orion hits theaters on February 15, 2019