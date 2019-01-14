DANMACHI Anime Film Releases Short Version Music Video

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action comedy fantasy romance anime series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion , has released a short version of its music video. Here is more.

The official yukachiofficial YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.54-minute short version of its music video for the upcoming anime film Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion. The music video has the performer by herself in a simple background. The single titled Under the same sky by Yuka Iguchi will be out on February 13, 2019.

Staff

Director: Sakura Shigeru

Screenplay: Fujio Omori

Character design: Shigeki Kimoto

Music: Keiji Inoue

Animation production: J.C.STAFF

Produced by: EGG FIRM SB Creative

Distribution: Warner Bros. Movie

Cast

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranel

Inori Minase as Hestia

Maaya Sakamoto as Artemis

Saori Oonishi as Ais Wallenstein

Maaya Uchida as Liliruca Arde

Saori Hayami as Ryu Lion

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Welf Crozzo

The new theme song revealed is "Onaji Sora no Shita de" or "Under the same sky" by Yuka Iguchi. The poster attached to the promotional video has the main characters ready for action as we can see Bell, Lili, Welf, Hermes and Ryu in the bottom. Hestai and Artemis are bigger in the background.

This movie serves as a sequel to the OVA that was released in December 7, 2016, which has the characters go to a hot spring and battle creatures to their return from the 18th floor of the dungeon. The movie is a prequel to the series' second season airing next year.

