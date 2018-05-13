DARLING IN THE FRANXX Pre-Orders Now Available For Zero-Two Figure From Bandai
Just recently pre-orders have officially opened up for the new figure of Strelizia and Zero-Two from the popular anime show Darling In The Franxx. The Zero-Two figure is part of the S.H.Figuarts product line and is made to go with the Strelizia figure. Continue reading for the full details on the product.
The figure is fully articulated and painted, but it is not to scale. It comes in at a height of 140 mm or 5.5". The figure also comes with 3 optional expression parts, 3 pairs of optional hands, optional hood-wearing head and a custom stand that is made for the cockpit style. Take a look at the screenshots of Zero-Two for your viewing pleasure:
The new figure will retail for $60 US dollars and is expected to arrive in Feburary of 2019. Here is the full description of the product below:
From S.H.Figuarts comes the heroine of the hit anime Darling in the Franxx! This accurate figure is articulated for high posability. The waist arms fold out, and an optional hood-wearing head can be swapped in as well, letting you replicate in-cockpit scenes. Compatible with the display of the Side Franxx Strelizia (sold separately), the set includes three optional expression parts, three pairs of optional hands, an optional hood-wearing head, and a custom stand designed to look like a cockpit.
If you want to check out the full product page and purchase it, click here. It is made to be paired with the Strelizia figure, which you can read more about here.
What are your thoughts on the figure? Are you going to be grabbing one for yourself? Let us know what your thoughts on the figure are in the comments below!
