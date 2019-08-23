DIDN'T I SAY TO MAKE MY ABILITIES AVERAGE IN THE NEXT LIFE?!: New Trailer Released

An official story trailer has been released for the anime, Didn't I say to make my abilities average in the next life?! Hit the jump to check it out!

Based on FUNA's light novel series, Didn't I Say to Make my Abilities Average in the Next Life?!, has finally unveiled its story trailer, ahead of its release. The story centers around a young girl with magical abilities, who dies and asks God for an average next life. However things do not go according to plan. The trailer gives us a brief look at what to expect for the series and all of the fun side characters, and their voice actors. Make sure to check out the trailer below!







Excited for the new series and characters? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Expect te series to release October, in Japan.







DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE