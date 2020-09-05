DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Home Video Release Delayed

After its theatrical release, Shout! Factory released news that its home video release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will have its home video release delayed. Hit the jump for more info!

This past February saw the Japanese release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. The film was one of the most important films in the Digimon Adventure series; as it saw the end of the original digidestined's adventures with their partner digimon. Upon its release, it ranked #6 for the opening weekend box office and served as a fitting concliusion, following the multi film epic in Digimon Adventure tri.

After its release in theaters, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up forcing Toei Animation and Fathom Events to postpone their March 25th subbed release in the west. Not long after there was always a promise of of a home video release in the west. While a date had been set, it appears there will be a change in its release.

In a recent reveal, it was explained that the home video release of the film, distributed by Shout! Factory, is going to be delayed. Originally, the release was set for July 7th yet, due to "production delays"; the release date has been postponed. While no release date has been officially set, yet, it has been confirmed the home video version will have special features and the English dubbed cut of the film.





