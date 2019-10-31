DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION Reveals Brand New Teaser

The final adventure of Tai and Agumon is coming. Hit the jump to watch the new teaser to the upcoming Digimon Adventure movie, set for release next year.

After the it movie series, Digimon Adventure tri, many fans were left to speculate what had become of the digidestined from Digimon Adventure 02; since the last thing we saw was an image that alluded to a potential death. Well now, with the new teaser to the upcoming film, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution, we finally get to see that the digidestined of 02 have survived and we catch up to them during their adult years! Make sure to watch the new teaser below!







Excited for the new film? Make sure to share or thoughts on what could very well be the last Digimon adventure! Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution is set to release on February 21st of next year!

