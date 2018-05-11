DIMENSION HIGH SCHOOL Has Its Characters Strike A Pose In New Teaser Visual

The upcoming anime and live-action hybrid series, Dimension High School , has released new key visual featuring several protagonists striking a pose. Here is more information on the series.

The official dimension-hs website has shared a new teaser visual for the upcoming original anime series, Dimension High School. The image has the main characters strike a pose while having a dynamic multi-colored background, giving the image a sense of movement and action.

The cast includes the following young male voice actors: Takahide Ishii as Junpeiu Shiroyama, Takeo Otsuka as Ryuusei Midorigaoka, Shohei Hashimoto as Yurio Minakami, Takuma Zaiki as Tsuyoshi Kikawada and Toshiyuki Someya as Souji Momotani.

The series is directed by Yuichi Abe who also writes the script, Izumi is under character design. Izumi has worked on Takaraser Ranbu - ONLINE - and directed as well as wrote the screenplay to SD Gundam Force.