DRIFTING DRAGONS: Anime Series Announces Netflix Spring 2020 Premiere

The hit manga and anime series, Drifting Dragons, has finally announced that the series would be coming to Netflix. Hit the jump for more info!

Based on Taku Kuwabara's series of the same name, Drifting Dragons tells the story of a crew of people who hunt dragons in the clouds and the many challenges that come of that life. The manga originally premiered in 2017 on Kodansha comics digital format. The anime later premiered in January and then later on Netflix, in Japan.

Recently, a brand new announcement came that the series would officially be moving to worldwide Netflix later this year! Added to that, the release will be coming later this Spring! While not much more news has been released, other than a release date, expect more awesome Drifting Dragons news down the road!







Excited for finally watch the awesome series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Drifting Dragons premiers on Netflix on April 30th!