ELEGANT YOKAI APARTMENT LIFE Stage Play Shares A New Key Visual And Additional Cast

The official youapa-stage website has shared a new key visual and additional cast for the upcoming live stage play Elegant Yokai Apartment Life. This play adapts the light novel series of the same title written by Hinowa Kozuki.



New Cast

Yukari Nakamura as Akine Kuga

Haruki Aikawa as Sato

Yu Arai as Kuri

Rei Inomata as Kuri

Hibiki Muroi as Takenaka

Hideaki Ishii as Uncle Hiroshi

Aki Mawatari as Aunt Keiko

Sachi Nagata as Eriko



Previously Announced Cast

Takahisa Maeyama as Yushi Inaba

Junya Komatsu as Mizuki Hase

Ryo Saeki as Ryu-san

Yoshiki Tani as Reimei Isshiki

Takashi Sasaki as Akira Fukase

Daisuke Hosomi as Antique shop employee



The key visual features three main characters posing in front of their apartment. There is no other information on the picture itself. Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is the director and Aoto Tani writes the script. The play will take place in the Kinokuniya Sazan Theatre from January 11-27.

The novel series published from October 2003 to March 2009 and has 10 volumes out. An anime series was also created with inspiration from the novels, it aired from July 2017 to December 2017 and has 26 episodes. TMS Entertainment, Kodansha, Asmik Ace, East Japan Marketing & Communications and Sumitomo produces it. Shin-Ei Animation gave life to the project.