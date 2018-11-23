ELEGANT YOKAI APARTMENT LIFE Stage Play Shares A New Key Visual And Additional Cast

The official youapa-stage website has shared a new key visual and additional cast for the upcoming live stage play Elegant Yokai Apartment Life. This play adapts the light novel series of the same title written by Hinowa Kozuki.
New Cast
Yukari Nakamura as Akine Kuga
Haruki Aikawa as Sato
Yu Arai as Kuri
Rei Inomata as Kuri
Hibiki Muroi as Takenaka
Hideaki Ishii as Uncle Hiroshi
Aki Mawatari as Aunt Keiko
Sachi Nagata as Eriko
Previously Announced Cast
Takahisa Maeyama as Yushi Inaba
Junya Komatsu as Mizuki Hase
Ryo Saeki as Ryu-san
Yoshiki Tani as Reimei Isshiki
Takashi Sasaki as Akira Fukase
Daisuke Hosomi as Antique shop employee
The key visual features three main characters posing in front of their apartment. There is no other information on the picture itself. Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is the director and Aoto Tani writes the script. The play will take place in the Kinokuniya Sazan Theatre from January 11-27.
The novel series published from October 2003 to March 2009 and has 10 volumes out. An anime series was also created with inspiration from the novels, it aired from July 2017 to December 2017 and has 26 episodes. TMS Entertainment, Kodansha, Asmik Ace, East Japan Marketing & Communications and Sumitomo produces it. Shin-Ei Animation gave life to the project.
Mitsuo Hashimoto directed it and Susumu Aketagawa was the sound director. The opening theme was Good Night Mare by Lozareena and the ending theme was Nichijoushiki Broken down by Yuushi Inaba.
