FATE/ GRAND ORDER CAMELOT: New PV Released For New Films
Fate/Grand Order Camelot is gearing up for a pair of new films, with at least one of which releasing in 2020. The series will be showing more of the nights of the round table and the first film of the series will be titled Wandering; Agateram and the official Fate/Grand Order Twitter has revealed a new PV that can be seen below!
Excited for the new films? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Wandering; Agateram will be releasing in 2020 and its sequel Paladin; Agateram will be coming not long after.
