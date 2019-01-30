FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL - II. Shares First English-Subtitled Trailer
The official Fathom Events YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30-minute English-subtitled trailer for the upcoming launch of the second film in the Ufotable trilogy Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. The video introduces the audience to the story the film follows, the main characters in the movie and confirms the screening of the movie as a one-night only on March 14.
The second anime film in the trilogy produced by Ufotable, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly, has shared its first English-subtitled trailer. Here is more information on the film.
Fathom Events have the tickets available for purchasing right now, here is its website. All you have to do in order to check if theaters near you participate in the screening, is enter your zip code. The price of a single ticket is going for $11.50. The movie premieres at the Regal L.A. Live! on February 23rd.
The film opened up in Japan on January 12 and is the second one in the Ufotable trilogy. Lost Butterfly is directed by Tomonori Sudo with production by Hikaru Kondo. Akira Hiyama was in charge of the script, Yuki Kajiura developed the music and Aniplex of America is the English licensor.
Second of three movies adapting the third route of Fate/stay night
Fate/stay night Movie: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly is out on January 12, 2019
