FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL - II. Shares First English-Subtitled Trailer

The official Fathom Events YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30-minute English-subtitled trailer for the upcoming launch of the second film in the Ufotable trilogy Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. The video introduces the audience to the story the film follows, the main characters in the movie and confirms the screening of the movie as a one-night only on March 14.Fathom Events have the tickets available for purchasing right now,. All you have to do in order to check if theaters near you participate in the screening, is enter your zip code. The price of a single ticket is going for $11.50. The movie premieres at the Regal L.A. Live! on February 23rd.The film opened up in Japan on January 12 and is the second one in the Ufotable trilogy. Lost Butterfly is directed by Tomonori Sudo with production by Hikaru Kondo. Akira Hiyama was in charge of the script, Yuki Kajiura developed the music and Aniplex of America is the English licensor.