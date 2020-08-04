FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL III. SPRING SONG Delayed Once Again Due To COVID-19

The third film in the Fate/Stay Night Heaven's Feel film series has been delayed a second time, due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for more info on the delay.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on modern society in every facet of everyday life. Though society sits and waits for things to go back to a semblance of order, certain aspects have to take necessary precautions to protect those who would partake in whatever activity it may be. One such aspect is the entertainment industry. As films take hiatuses on release, or go straight to digital around the world; even anime and manga is not immune to the change.

As the weeks have continued on, many manga and anime series have been going on hiatuses or delaying episode premieres. The delays come from the outbreak of COVID-19 that is now making its way through Japan at a faster rate. This has caused theaters in the country to close and for films to be delayed or held off on release all together. This includes the third film in the Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel series.

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel iii. Spring Song was originally supposed to release, in theaters, on March 28th. After that the series was delayed until April 28th. Now, it has been revealed that Aniplex plans to instead hold off on the release until further notice, due to COVID-19. While not much more news has been given, once a release date has been set, Aniplex will let fans know, through the Fate/Stay Night website.





Sad about another delay? Content with waiting a bit longer? Make sure to share your thoughts in the ususal spot!