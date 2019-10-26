FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL Reveals New Visual For Third Film
The Fate/stay night film series, [Heaven's Feel], entered the fray as a trilogy of films. Two of which have been released and the third one is on its way. The third film, titled, Fate/stay night: [Heaven's Feel] iii. spring song, has recently amped up its marketing and a brand new visual was recently shown from the semi annual event Machi Asobi. Make sure to check it out below!
Excited for the new film? while more stills or trailers haven't been released yet, there will be more coming as the release gets closer. Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Fate/stay night: [Heaven's Feel] iii. spring song, is coming to the US and Japan in Spring of 2020.
