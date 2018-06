The sword just really completes the outfit, don’t you think? Beautifully sculpted, this 1/8th scale, non-articulated figure depicts Saber just as she appears in Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works. Standing at 7.9” tall, Saber is definitely ready for action!































Over on Tokyo Otaku Mode, pre-orders have opened up for the re-run of the exclusive White Dress Saber Version 1/8 scale figure after popular demand from fans. Saber is one of the servants in the anime show Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works. Continue reading down below for more information on the product!The figure is fully painted and is not articulated. The figure is made at 1/8 scale and comes in at a height of 200 mm or 7.9". The site left the description for the figure as:Down below we have brought a few screenshots of the figure for your viewing pleasure:The White Dress Saber Figure will retail for $153.99 US Dollars and is expected to arrive in October of 2018. If you want to check out the full product page and purchase it, click here. What are your thoughts on the White Dress Saber figure? Are you going to be picking up this figure? Let us know what your thoughts on the statue are by leaving a comment down below!