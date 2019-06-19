FIRE FORCE: New Promo Adds Series To The Summer Simulcast On Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is adding what will be a sure fire hit to its summer simulcast. Hit the jump for a new promo for the upcoming release of Fire Force!

Over the past few months, Atsushi Ohkubo's Fire Force has been setting the anime community ablaze with excitement and now, with the release a couple weeks away, a lot of western fans were wondering how to be able to catch the upcoming series when it releases. Well, according to an official Crunchyroll release, Fire Force has officially been added to the roster of summer simulcast series! A promo was released highlighting the series release as apart of the line up. Check it out below!







Fire Force is set to release in Japan on July 4th but is set to release, as it airs, on July 5th, on Crunchyroll with an English subtitled version. Excited for the release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Fire Force is set to release this July!

