FREE!: First Six Minutes Of Compilation Film Streaming

While the compilation film, Free!, has been released in Japan, the first six minutes of the film have been released to stream. Hit the jump for all of the info!

When the film Free! ~Road to the World~ Dream, released in Japan, the film was ninth for its opening weekend and a 93.0 approval rating among viewers. The compilation film, was based around the third season of the series Free! - Dive to the Future. The film did such a great job, in its initial opening, that the first six minutes of the film were released online! Make sure to check it out below!







While the 99 minute film may not have a release date in the US, it would never hurt to try to find it in the future. Interested in the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

