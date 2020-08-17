FREE!: New Film's Teaser Showcases New Footage And An Official Release Date

Hit swimming anime franchise Free! has released a brand new teaser for the upcoming anime film. Hit the jump to check out the new footage and release date!

Being that Japan in a pacific island, water sports play a huge role in the action sports community of the country. From surfing to swimming, there is always something to do by the water, which is represented in its media from live-action to animation.

Free! is a competitive swimming franchise that began its animated journey in 2014 with Free! Eternal Summer and its first film, in 2018, Free! Dive to the Future. From that point forward, the franchise grew to a fever pitch and continued to grow with another film Free! ~Road to the World~ Yume, in 2019.

Following next is the announcement of the next film in the series, tentatively titled Free! While not much is known of the film, except for its tagline "Haruka Nanase: his challenge on the world begins ....", a brand new trailer has been released that reveals the release date!

While not much else is known, there is still room to discover what is coming for the film in the future.





A swimmer hides his shoulder injury from his team to help the team prepare for a tournament



Free! will release sometime next year!