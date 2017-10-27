FREEBIE FRIDAY: HALO: THE COMPLETE VIDEO COLLECTION
Oh boy do we have an amazing giveaway this week! This week we are giving away HALO: THE COMPLETE VIDEO COLLECTION on Blu-Ray! Master Chief and friends are on the prowl in a 4 movie set! A must have for any collection!
About Halo The Complete Video Collection:
Halo Legends – Go beyond the game with eight thrilling animated tales that build upon and expand the Halo mythos.
Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn – When a UNSC academy falls under attack, Thomas Lasky and his fellow cadets must fight for survival, only to find assistance from a mysterious ally – the mythic, armored supersolider known as Master Chief.
Halo: Nightfall – ONI agents are forced to work with local commander Randall Aiken after a devastating biological assault. As they unravel a plot that draws them to an ancient artifact, they must ultimately choose between their loyalties and their lives.
Halo: The Fall Of Reach – Relive the origin of the legendary Master Chief and the SPARTAN program in this animated adaptation of one of the most beloved chapters in the Halo saga.
How Do I WIN?
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 10/27 to 10/31/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 11/1/2017. Open to US residents only.
