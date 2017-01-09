FREEBIE FRIDAY: THE ART OF CASTLE IN THE SKY Book And CASTLE TOWN DANDELION

The Sakuradas are a perfectly normal family living in a perfectly normal apartment. Except that their father happens to be a king, making them all royalty. And they're watched by over 200 surveillance cameras and are kind of their own reality show! There's also the fact that each sibling has their own special power. Ok maybe they're not so normal after all! The nine Sakurada siblings have a common goal to become king! But only one can hold the throne, so they must compete to win the hearts and votes of their people. For one year, they'll campaign their hardest and prove who is most fit to be king. That means making speeches, showing off their special skills, and even becoming pop idols?! But campaigning is easier for some than others. Especially with powers like transportation, creating clones, or even materializing anything you want! But for middle sister Akane, even the power to control gravity won't be enough to help her. Between the constant surveillance and embarrassing situations galore, Akane has a long way to go to prove she's a worthy candidate.

The definitive examination of the art and animation of Studio Ghibli’s masterpiece of fantasy and flight, Castle in the Sky! The latest in the perennially popular line of Studio Ghibli art books, which includes interviews, concept sketches, and finished animation cels from classics such as Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. Hayao Miyazaki’s Castle in the Sky was the first feature film produced by the legendary Studio Ghibli. Sheeta, a girl who has the power to defy gravity, is on the run from pirates when she meets the young inventor Pazu. Together they explore the secrets of Laputa, a flying city constructed by a long-lost race of people. All of Miyazaki’s major themes—the power of flight, the bravery of young women, and a world wrecked by change—are captured with beautiful animation and joyous storytelling.