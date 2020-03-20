FUGO KEIJI BALANCE: UNLIMITED Has Revealed A New Promo Video

The upcoming Wealthy Detective anime series has released a brand new promo video! Hit the jump to check out the footage of the new show!

Yasutaka Tsutsui's detective novel series Fugo Keiji (Wealthy Detective) was originally released in 1975 to 1977 and follows Daisuke Kanbe as he solve many cases with some weird techniques. The new series, titled Fugo Keiji Balance: Unlimited, has recently been revealed to be getting the anime treatment, moving the setting of the story to a more modern day approach.



Recently, a brand new promo video for the series was released via Twitter! The video also showcases the ending theme of the show titled "Welcome my Friend" by OKAMOTO. Make sure to check it out below!



Excited for the new series? Ready to see how it translates from the novel? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Fugo Keiji Balance: Unlimited, releases, in Japan, on April 9th