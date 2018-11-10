FUKIGEN NA MONONOKEAN Anime Season 2 Reveals Main Visual
The official Mononokean website has shared a new main visual for the upcoming second season of supernatural anime, Fukigen na Mononokean. The picture has the main characters standing close togehter with four other supporting characters in the background. Season 2 has a premiere date of January 2019 and is being animated by Pierrot Plus again.
There is no information on who the cast for season 2 is but Akira Iwanaga directed the first one, Hiroto Morishita was the sound director and Yuki Kaji/Tomoaki Maeno had theme song performances. The opening was Romodachi Meter by The Super Ball and the ending was Tobira no Mukou by Hanae Ashiya (played by Yuki Kaji) and Haruitsuki Abeno (played by Tomoaki Maeno).
The start of Hanae Ashiya's high school career has not been easy—he has spent all of the first week in the infirmary, and his inexplicable condition is only getting worse. The cause of his torment is the mysterious fuzzy creature that has attached itself to him ever since he stumbled upon it the day before school began.
As his health continues to decline and the creature grows in size, Hanae comes across a flyer advertising an exorcist who expels youkai. Desperate and with nothing left to lose, he calls the number and is led to the Mononokean, a tea room which suddenly appears next to the infirmary. A morose-sounding man, Haruitsuki Abeno, reluctantly helps Hanae but demands payment afterward. Much to Hanae's dismay, he cannot afford the fee and must become an employee at the Mononokean to work off his debt. And to make things worse, his new boss is actually one of his classmates. If Hanae ever hopes to settle his debt, he must work together with Abeno to guide a variety of dangerous, strange, and interesting youkai back to the Underworld.
