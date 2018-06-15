GAIKOTSU SHOTENIN HONDA SAN Unveils Its First Trailer And Visual for Its Upcoming Series
Working retail can be one of the most soul crushing and bone crunching tasks a single person can endure as a profession. Even for a skeleton. Recently, an essay web comic written by someone named, Honda, was revealed to have a TV anime released and based off of the series. Enter: Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda San (Skeleton Bookstore Clerk Honda-San). The series, as the title suggests, is about a skeletal bookstore clerk who goes through all of the retail ups and downs as a local bookstore clerk. The main staff for the series and also a trailer were released and can be viewed below!
A hilarious new anime is being released that combines a skeleton with the retail profession. Hit the jump to get a first look and peek the new visual!
-
Original work: Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda San by Honda (serialized in Kadokawa's MFC Gene Pixiv series)
-
Director: Owl Todoroki
-
Series composition, script: Sin Okashima
-
Character design: Naoko Kakiki
-
Sound director: Yuichi Imaizumi
-
Sound production: HALF H・P STUDIO
-
Music: TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND
-
Music production: Lantis
-
Animation producer: Masahiro Saito, Koutarou Yamawaki
-
Work desk: Akihiro Saito
-
Animation production: DLE
-
Production: Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda San Production Committee
Soma Saito will also be lending his voice to Honda-San!
Make sure to view the trailer below as well!
We can expect the series to be premiering Fall of 2018! Excited to see the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and until then make sure to see the new visual the series released!
