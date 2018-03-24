GARO Reveals A New Trailer And Key Visual For Their Upcoming Film

The long-running animation Garo franchise has just shown off a new promo for their Crimson Moon anime film project while also showing off a new and visually-stunning key art.

The long-running Garo anime series will be getting the big picture treatment this fall! The series Garo, which has been running since 2014, has revealed a new film under the Garo: Crimson Moon film project. This new film, titled Usuzumizakura - Garo - (Gray Cherry Blossoms -Garo-), has just released a new key visual and teaser promo that you can check below. You can also view their website right HERE









The creative crew includes Satoshi Nishimura, of Ushio and Tora fame, taking the director’s chair. Masakazu Katsura (Tiger and Bunny) will be working on character designs while Attack on Titan’s Yasuko Kobayashi will be heading the script.

While there is still a few months before release; are you ready for the new movie? Gray Cherry Blossoms -Garo-, releases this fall.



