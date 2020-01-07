GET UP! GET LIVE!: Comedy Anime Will Begin Streaming An Episode 0 This July

Comedy is not dead! A brand new episode 0 is coming to the hit comedy series, GET UP! GET LIVE! . Hit the jump to learn more about the episode and when to tune in for the special episode!

If there is one fact with anime and manga that will always stand the test of time, it is that anything can be translated into the medium. Even stand up comedy! That's where the stand-up comedy project, GET UP! GET LIVE! comes in.

The project has been developed by Seitaro Mukai, with the story handled by Wataru Watari. The project follows multiple stand up comedy duos as they attend a school/agency for aspiring comedians. In this school, the characters will face various challenges between their classmates and themselves to be the best in their craft.

The project has been in development since 2019, seeing its first live event happen in May of last year, with the second happening this past February. As of now, the third live event is set to premiere in September. As the project gains more traction, even more plans have been revealed for the characters.

The newest announcements to be on their way include two manga series. The first, which will publish in the pages of Ichijimsha's Monthy Comic Zero-Sum on August 28th, covers the story of the first live event. The second manga, which will drop in the pages of Zero-Sum Online on September 4th, tells a more introspective story on the series' characters.

The main announcement in focus, however, is an upcoming anime series for the project, titled GET UP! GET LIVE! #GeraGera. The series is officially releasing the anime in July; however, a recent announcement has revealed that a special episode 0 is coming to the show's official Youtube channel!

\With the special episode, featuring the super-deformed version of characters, this will be the start of another great anime. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new episode in the comments!

The project centers on aspiring comedian entertainers who come together at SSS (Super Star School), a talent agency for comedians. The story portrays the friction and jealousy in their rivaling careers, as well as their admiration towards industry veterans, their disappointments, and the obstacles to their success as they aspire to become the greatest entertainers in Japan and the world.

The special episode of GET UP! GET LIVE! #GeraGera premieres on the official Youtube channel on July 3rd! The anime will premiere, in Japan, on July 10th!