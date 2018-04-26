Other Headlines Pictures

GHIBLI PARK Has Been Unveiled With Concept Art And Plans Including A Release Year!

Studio Ghibli may get even more real than anyone expected with 'Ghibli Park'. With concept art and a release timeframe unveiled; hit the jump to uncover whats to come!

marvelfreek94 | 4/26/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Aichi Prefecture and Studio Ghibli are collaborating on big plans. What plans exactly? A full scale park based on some of their most beloved works! The currently dubbed "Ghibli Park" has a set year of 2022 to be opened to the public. One of the designs shown for the park was meant to really encapsulate the science fantasy style of Howl's Moving Castle. The antique shop fomr Whisper of the Heart will also be something included in the park. 

With Aichi and Ghibli funding the construction crew of the park, this area will be built on the location of Aichi's 2005 world's fair (which is 200-hectares). The area so far also houses "Satsuki and Mei's house" from My Neighbor Totoro fame. With hopes that the park will be an attraction for domestic and foreign tourists; we will hopefully be getting more news of this as the announced 2022 release year inches closer. Excited for the park? Share your thoughts below! 

https://s7.postimg.cc/w5e0yztmj/ghib_body.jpg />
