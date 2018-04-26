GHIBLI PARK Has Been Unveiled With Concept Art And Plans Including A Release Year!
Aichi Prefecture and Studio Ghibli are collaborating on big plans. What plans exactly? A full scale park based on some of their most beloved works! The currently dubbed "Ghibli Park" has a set year of 2022 to be opened to the public. One of the designs shown for the park was meant to really encapsulate the science fantasy style of Howl's Moving Castle. The antique shop fomr Whisper of the Heart will also be something included in the park.
Studio Ghibli may get even more real than anyone expected with 'Ghibli Park'. With concept art and a release timeframe unveiled; hit the jump to uncover whats to come!
With Aichi and Ghibli funding the construction crew of the park, this area will be built on the location of Aichi's 2005 world's fair (which is 200-hectares). The area so far also houses "Satsuki and Mei's house" from My Neighbor Totoro fame. With hopes that the park will be an attraction for domestic and foreign tourists; we will hopefully be getting more news of this as the announced 2022 release year inches closer. Excited for the park? Share your thoughts below!
https://s7.postimg.cc/w5e0yztmj/ghib_body.jpg />
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]