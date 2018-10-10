GKIDS Acquires The License To The MODEST HEROES Anime Movie
GKIDS has acquired the North American distribution rights to the fantasy anime film, Modest Heroes: Pono Short Film Theater, Volume 1. The movie will be released with both English subtitles and dubbing, it will premiere on October 20 at the Los Angeles' Animation is Film Festival and later have an official release date in theaters of January 2019.
Studio Ponoc's action adventure drama fantasy anime film, Modest Heroes, is now licensed by GKIDS, who will be handling the North American distribution. Here is more information on the movie.
ANN states that Maggie Q will be lending her voice in English dub for Life Ain't Gonna Lose, an animated short. Yoshiaki Nishimura is producing Modest Heroes, Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Yoshiyuki Momose and Akihiko Yamashita have credits as directors and script writers.
The voice cast is the following: Joe Odagiri as Invisible Man, Min Tanaka as Blind Man, Kentarou Sakaguchi as Father, Machiko Ono as Mother, Rio Suzuki as Kanino, Souta Shinohara as Shun and Fumino Kimura as Kanini. Dentsu, Toho and Nippon Television Networks are producing the film.
Modest Heroes will consist of three shorts by three different directors: "Kanini & Kanino" ("Kani no Kanino") by Hiromasa Yonebayashi will be a 15-minute fantasy adventure story of two crab siblings, and will be long. "Life Ain't Gonna Lose" ("Samurai Egg") by Yoshiyuki Momose will be a 15-minute "human drama" showing the love between a mother and a boy. "Invisible" ("Tōmei Ningen") by Akihiko Yamashita will be a 14-minute "action spectacle" that centers on the lonely struggle of one invisible man. Studio Ponoc describes the shorts as "tales of modest heroes of our times."
