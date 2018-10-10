GKIDS Acquires The License To The MODEST HEROES Anime Movie

Modest Heroes will consist of three shorts by three different directors: "Kanini & Kanino" ("Kani no Kanino") by Hiromasa Yonebayashi will be a 15-minute fantasy adventure story of two crab siblings, and will be long. "Life Ain't Gonna Lose" ("Samurai Egg") by Yoshiyuki Momose will be a 15-minute "human drama" showing the love between a mother and a boy. "Invisible" ("Tōmei Ningen") by Akihiko Yamashita will be a 14-minute "action spectacle" that centers on the lonely struggle of one invisible man. Studio Ponoc describes the shorts as "tales of modest heroes of our times."