GOBLIN SLAYER: GOBLIN'S CROWN Trailer Has Been Released

A new trailer to the upcoming Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown has just been released. Hit the jump to check out the new footage to the special episode!

A brand new trailer is for the Goblin Slayer special episode, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown, has released. While there hasn't been much news on the special epidsode, it is nice to see a brand new 2 minute trailer with brand new footage for the special episode airing in theaters. Check it out below!







Excited for the new special episode? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown, is coming to Japan on February 1st!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE