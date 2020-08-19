HAPPY-GO-LUCKY DAYS: Anime Film Announces Release Date Following COVID-19 Postponement

Much like other projects that have been delayed due to COVID-19, the upcoming anime film Happy-Go-Lucky Days has finally announced its new release date! Hit the jump to know when it releases!

When it comes to the slice of life genre, no other country has quite nailed it like Japan. Ironically, multiple printed and visual mediums never truly nail what a day to day life is like for a random person; however, when it is perfected, it becomes something extraordinary.

In 2002, in the pages of Ohta Publishing's Manga Erotics F, Takako Shimura launched the manga Happy-Go-Lucky Days. The story is told through the eyes of everyday people, in Japan, through the topics of romance specifically.

Recently, a new anime film was set to release in May, based on the manga, directed by Takuya Sato over at LINDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio; however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the studio to delay its release to a later date. Thankfully, the film's official website has confirmed that the movie will be releasing this fall!

With the release date closing in, there will more than likely be more things announced ahead of the premiere.





Told in a series of vignettes, Happy-Go-Lucky Days focuses on short stories of everyday life and love - such as a person attending an ex-lover's wedding, a student developing a crush on a teacher, or childhood friends reuniting as adults and and discovering how much they've each changed.



Happy-Go-Lucky Days is releasing in theaters in Japan on October 23rd!