HELLO WORLD: Anime Film Announces Spinoff Series ANOTHER WORLD
The anime film, Hello World, has yet to release on Japan, the directors Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica, have revealed that there will be a spinoff series coming, based after the film called, Another World. The story to this series is supposed to take place ten years after the film and will feature the viewpoint of Naomi. The three episode series will release on September 13th, 27th and October 4th. This will also be releasing not long after the film. A visual has been released for the film that can be seen below!
Even before the release of the film, Hello World, a brand new series as been announced. Hit the jump got all of the info on the spinoff series, Another World.
Excited for the new spinoff series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Hello World releases in Japan on September 20th and Another World will be releasing on the Hikari TV channel and its streaming service!
