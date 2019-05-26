 HELLO WORLD: New Trailer Unveiled For This Sci-Fi Love Story
A brand new science fiction anime film is in the works and a trailer has even been unveiled. Hit the jump to watch the trailer for Hello World

marvelfreek94 | 5/26/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Set in 2027, Naomi Katagaki is a high school student who is visited by a  possible version of himself from ten years in the future. Future Naomi tells himself that they have to change the future, which involves saving a future classmate Naomi will date. This is the premise for the upcoming film, Hello World. This upcoming anime film is directed by Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica; Ito is best known for directing the Sword Art Online series. The series is considered a "Sci-Fi love story" and has released a brand new trailer that can be seen below! 



Excited for the upcoming film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Hello World releases in Japan on September 20th! 
