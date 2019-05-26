HELLO WORLD: New Trailer Unveiled For This Sci-Fi Love Story
Set in 2027, Naomi Katagaki is a high school student who is visited by a possible version of himself from ten years in the future. Future Naomi tells himself that they have to change the future, which involves saving a future classmate Naomi will date. This is the premise for the upcoming film, Hello World. This upcoming anime film is directed by Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica; Ito is best known for directing the Sword Art Online series. The series is considered a "Sci-Fi love story" and has released a brand new trailer that can be seen below!
A brand new science fiction anime film is in the works and a trailer has even been unveiled. Hit the jump to watch the trailer for Hello World
Excited for the upcoming film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Hello World releases in Japan on September 20th!
