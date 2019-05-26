HELLO WORLD: New Trailer Unveiled For This Sci-Fi Love Story

A brand new science fiction anime film is in the works and a trailer has even been unveiled. Hit the jump to watch the trailer for Hello World

Set in 2027, Naomi Katagaki is a high school student who is visited by a possible version of himself from ten years in the future. Future Naomi tells himself that they have to change the future, which involves saving a future classmate Naomi will date. This is the premise for the upcoming film, Hello World. This upcoming anime film is directed by Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica; Ito is best known for directing the Sword Art Online series. The series is considered a "Sci-Fi love story" and has released a brand new trailer that can be seen below!







Excited for the upcoming film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Hello World releases in Japan on September 20th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE