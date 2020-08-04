HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD: Anime Receives Second Season

The second season of How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord is finally coming, and with a projected premiere year to look forward to. Hit the jump for more info!

In 2014, Kodansha published Yukiya Murasaki and Takahiro Tsurusaki's light novel series, How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord. A series about a young man who has a character in an MMOPRG, where he is incredibly powerful; calling himself the Demon Lord. Everything is going well until the day that he finds himself yanked into a fantasy world by two young women who claim to have summoned him and want him to be their slave. However, in a comedic turn of events, this "Demon Lord" ends up reflecting the slave spell on the girls.

The anime to the series premeired back in 2018 and has been released worldwide, thanks to streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation, and has been a huge hit among fans of the series. With that, it was only a matter of time before the series would be getting a second season and now, it looks like that news has arrived.

On the series' official website, the announcement came that the second season of the series was on its way, with the original cast returning for the series. As of now no new release date has been revealed but a release year has been set.





Excited for the new season? Ready for more hijinks? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord is set to return in 2021.