IKEBUKURO WEST GATE PARK: Upcoming TV Anime Has Been Delayed Due To COVID-19

Based on the novel series of the same name, Ikebukuro West Gate Park , the upcoming anime series has been forced to delay due to the pandemic. Hit the jump to learn when to expect the new series!

From 1998 to 2009, Ira Ishida wrote the novel series Ikebukuro West Gate Park. The mystery series told the story of a young man who used his natural talent to solve problems, to help the residents of the Ikebukuro West Gate Park.

The novel series was a hit upon release, and not long after publication, a manga adaptation was published in 2001. The manga was printed in the pages of Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine. The manga ran for three years and four volumes and was also written by Ishida.

Aside from the manga adaption, two more spin-offs were published along with a live-action TV drama. The TV series premiered in 2000 and ran for 11 episodes, with one special. With so many entertainment mediums covered, the only other outlet remaining was animation.

In a recent reveal, an anime series was greenlit for a summer release through the studio, Doga Kobo. However, the series' official website has announced that the series would be premiering later in the series, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mystery novel series is set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro ward, in the eponymous Ikebukuro Nishiguchi Kōen (known by locals as "Ikebukuro West Gate Park," the place's English name). The story centers on Makoto Majima, the son of a local fruit vendor, and known as the "Troubleshooter of Ikebukuro." He helps everyone from his friends to local street toughs in solving various incidents.

Ikebukuro West Gate Park will premiere, in Japan, this October!