ISEKAI QUARTET Anime Series Connects Four Different Franchises, Here Is The List

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 29 second trailer for the upcoming parody series, Isekai Quartet. This new project will combine four different Isekai anime series and create a connected universe, ala Marvel.



The four franchises making up this new show are: Overlord, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Saga of Tanya the Evil. The characters in this new show will have a "super deformed" form.



Minoru Ashina is the director for the new project and he is writing the script as well. Minoru Takehara is the chief animation director and is in charge of the character design. There is no information on the opening or ending themes.



The confirmed characters as of right now are: Emilia, Subaru Natsuki, Kazuma Satou, Momonga, Tanya Degurechaff, Aqua, Albedo and Viktoriya Ivanovna Serebryakova. These characters will be the main protagonists in the show, we don't know if the same voice actors will be attached.



The show has a release date of April 2019 and is produced by Kadokawa. It was just a matter of time until a connected universe like this happened. Marvel's formula apparently resonated with Japanese audiences as well.





A mysterious switch appeared one day. When pressing it, they were sent to a different alternative world!! There are also characters from other alternative worlds gathered together...!?