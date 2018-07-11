KABUKICHO SHERLOCK Anime Series Reveals New Trailer, Staff And Cast

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 22 second promotional video for the upcoming supernatural anime series, Kabukicho Sherlock. The video gives several shots of the protagonists going on their crime-solving adventures, shows the animation style the show will be taking and gives information on the staff and cast.



Ai Yoshimura is directing the series, Taku Kishimoto is under series composition, Toshiyuki Yahagi is under character design and Production I.G is animating the project. Katsuyuki Konishi is voicing Sherlock Holmes and Yuichi Nakamura is voicing John H. Watson. The series has an April 2019 release date.





Shinjuku ward east side... The center of the street with most chaos, There's a Kabukicho with full of neon lights. When the light is stronger, the shadow is deeper. The story begins when certain bizarre murder happens one night! Suspense? Or Comedy? Drama that cannot identify begins!