KAIJU GIRLS (BLACK) Has Cast The Voice Actor For Ultraman Tiga's Gatanothor

Studio Yumeta Company's upcoming comedy anime film, Kaijuu Girls (Black) , has shared the voice casting of Ultraman Tiga's Gatanothor. Check out more to learn about the actor playing her.

Kaiju Girls (Black) had a preview screening recently and revealed the voice actor for Ultraman Tiga's Gatanothor. This is the most powerful version of the kaiju that premiered on the last couple of episodes in the Ultraman Tiga series. Yui Ogura will be lending her voice to this powerful version of Gatanothor.



Yui joins the voice cast consisting of: Hiyori Nitta as Commander Black, Yuki Yagi as Alien Pegassa, Minami Takahashi as Silver Bloome and kaori Ishihara as Nova. Riho Iida as Agira,

Sora Tokui as Pigmon,

Aina Suzuki as Miclas,

Emiri Katō as Zetton,

Hiromi Igarashi as Red King,

Megumi Han as Eleking,

Ayaka Suwa as Gomora,

Suzuko Mimori as King Joe,

Risae Matsuda as Alien Guts and

Manami Numakura as Bemstar.



There is no information on the staff behind this project. The anime series has two seasons, the first one aired from September 27, 2016 to December 13, 2016 and has 12 episodes of 4 minutes each. Stuido Puyukai animated it. The second season aired from January 9, 2018 to March 27, 2018 and also has 4 minute 12 episodes.