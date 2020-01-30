KAKUSHIGOTO: New Character Trailer Released For Upcoming Anime

A new character trailer for the upcoming Kakushigoto anime has just been revealed! Hit the jump to watch the highlight video for Hime!

What happens when a father doesn't want his daughter to know that he is a manga creator? That is the question posed in Koji Kumeta's Kakushigoto. The original manga was released back in 2015, but it was not until now that an anime sereis has been created! Recently, a brand new character trailer for the young daughter, Hime, has been revealed. Check out the new trialer below!







Excited for the new family series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Kakushigoto will premier, in Japan, on April 2nd!

