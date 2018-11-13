KEMONO FRIENDS 2 Anime Series Shares New Key Visual

Studio Yaoyorozu's Japanese adventure comedy fantasy anime, Kemono Friends, has shared a new key visual. Here is more information on the image and the upcoming comedy series.

The official Kemono Friends website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming adventure friends comedy anime series. The image is simple and does not change anything or reveal anything big. It is just two of the series' main characters playing together and posing for the camera.

The sequel's director is Ryuichi Kimura, Takuya Masumoto is under series composition, Nobuyuki Abe is the sound director, Akiyuki Tateyama produces the music and Shinnosuke Numata is the animation producer. Tomason is the studio animating the project.