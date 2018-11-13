KEMONO FRIENDS 2 Anime Series Shares New Key Visual
The official Kemono Friends website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming adventure friends comedy anime series. The image is simple and does not change anything or reveal anything big. It is just two of the series' main characters playing together and posing for the camera.
The sequel's director is Ryuichi Kimura, Takuya Masumoto is under series composition, Nobuyuki Abe is the sound director, Akiyuki Tateyama produces the music and Shinnosuke Numata is the animation producer. Tomason is the studio animating the project.
The only two members revealed are Riko Kooike and Yui Ishikawa. The three main characters and their voice actors in season 1 were: Yuka Ozaki as Serval, Aya Uchida as Kaban and Aya Uchida as Lucky Beast. The first season aired from January 11, 2017 to March 29, 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Yaoyorozu animated this project and can be found in Crunchyroll. Kemono Friends 2 will premiere on January 7, 2019.
The manga series that inspired this anime series ran from May 26, 2015 to January 26, 2017 and has 2 volumes with 20 chapters. Fly wrote the story and drew the illustrations, Shounen Ace serialized it. The manga also had a couple of spin-off series titled "Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen" and "Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen".
