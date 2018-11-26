KEMURIKUSA Anime Series Is Listed With 12 Episodes

The official Kemurikusa Twitter account has revealed that the upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime series, Kemurikusa, will have 12 30-minute episodes. The networks broadcasting the show are: Hokkaido Bunka Broadcasting, Tachibana TV, Cibatelle, TOKYO MX, Mie Television, Sun TV and BS Fuji. The account states that it will let fans know about the broadcasting dates and time later on.



Cast

Mikako Komatsu as Rin

Arisa Kiyoto as Ritsu

Tomomi Jiena Sumi as Rina



The anime series is directed by Tatsuki, studio Yaoyorozu is animating the project, BS Fuji will stream the anime which has a release date of January 2019. The series got two original net animations in 2010 and 2012 also directed by Tatsuki but animated by irodori this time. The anime adapts this ONA, there is no manga series behind it.