KENGAN ASHURA Anime Series Reveals Artist Behind Theme Song

Studio larx Entertainment's upcoming action martial arts anime series, Kengan Ashura , has announced the artists behind the theme song. Here are the details and more on the series.

The official Kengan Ashura website has shared the artists behind the series' theme song. MY FIRST STORY, a four-member band, performs the opening theme King & Ashley. The band has worked with other series such as Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova, Golden Kamuy, and Nobunaga Concerto.

Relevant news, there is an upcoming mobile game adaptation of authors Yabakok Sandrovich and Daromeon's manga series. The mobile game will be out in Japan this spring. The game is free, counts with in-game purchases and is described as a "muscle training battle RPG".

The anime has a release date of 2019 and will be distributed worldwide on Netflix. Seiji Kishi is directing the series, Makoto Uezu is under series composition, Kazuaki Morita does the character design and Yasuharu Takanshi produces the music. The opening theme is KING & aSHLEY by MY FIRST STORY and the ending theme has not been revealed.

Anime Cast

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ouma Tokita

Cho as Kazuo Yamashita

Junya Enoki as Cosmo Imai

Tetsu Inada as Jun Sekibayashi

Daisuke Namikawa as Setsuna Kiryuu

Hayato Kaneko as Ichirou Nakata

Yumi Uchiyama as Kaede Akiyama

Jouji Nakata as Hideki Nogi

The manga series of the same name inspired this anime series and published from April 2012 to August 2018. There are 26 volumes out with a total of 256 chapters, Yabako Sandrovich wrote the story and Daromeon drew the art.