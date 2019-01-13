KENGAN ASHURA Anime Series Reveals Artist Behind Theme Song

The official Kengan Ashura website has shared the artists behind the series' theme song. MY FIRST STORY, a four-member band, performs the opening theme King & Ashley. The band has worked with other series such as Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova, Golden Kamuy, and Nobunaga Concerto.
Relevant news, there is an upcoming mobile game adaptation of authors Yabakok Sandrovich and Daromeon's manga series. The mobile game will be out in Japan this spring. The game is free, counts with in-game purchases and is described as a "muscle training battle RPG".
The anime has a release date of 2019 and will be distributed worldwide on Netflix. Seiji Kishi is directing the series, Makoto Uezu is under series composition, Kazuaki Morita does the character design and Yasuharu Takanshi produces the music. The ending theme has not been revealed.
Anime Cast
Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ouma Tokita
Cho as Kazuo Yamashita
Junya Enoki as Cosmo Imai
Tetsu Inada as Jun Sekibayashi
Daisuke Namikawa as Setsuna Kiryuu
Hayato Kaneko as Ichirou Nakata
Yumi Uchiyama as Kaede Akiyama
Jouji Nakata as Hideki Nogi
The manga series of the same name inspired this anime series and published from April 2012 to August 2018. There are 26 volumes out with a total of 256 chapters, Yabako Sandrovich wrote the story and Daromeon drew the art.
Since the Edo periods of Japan, gladiator arenas exist in certain areas. In these arenas, wealthy business owners and merchants hire gladiators to fight in unarmed combat where winner takes all. Toki Taouma, nicknamed "Ashura", joins these arenas and devastates his opponents. His spectacular ability to crush his enemies catches the attention of the big business owners, including the Nogi Group chairman, Nogi Hideki.
