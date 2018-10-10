KENGAN ASHURA Anime Series Reveals New Teaser Visual

Studio larx Entertainment's upcoming action martial arts anime series, Kengan Ashura , has released a new teaser visual. Here is more information on the series and manga source.

The official Kengan website has shared a new teaser visual for the upcoming martial arts series, Kengan Ashura. The promotional image is all about Ouma Tokita, he is in a camera hero shot and posing with his knuckle towards the viewer. Blood is running through his face all the way to this fist, giving a taste of what fans can expect in this series.

The anime has a release date of 2019 and will be distributed worldwide on Netflix.

Seiji Kishi is directing the series, Makoto Uezu is under series composition, Kazuaki Morita does the character design and Yasuharu Takanshi produces the music. There has not been an opening or ending theme confirmed. There is no confirmation on voice actors either.



The manga series of the same name inspired this anime series and published from April 2012 to August 2018. There are 26 volumes out with a total of 256 chapters, Yabako Sandrovich wrote the story and Daromeon drew the art.