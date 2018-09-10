KINGDOM Live-Action Film Reveals New Trailer, Cast And Official Release Date

The live-action film adaptation of author Yasuhisa Hara's action military seinen manga series, Kingdom, has revealed the official cast, director and release date. Here is more information.

The official Mantan Web site has shared many details about the upcoming live-action adaptation of the Kingdom manga series. It shared the official cast, director of the film and a release date of April 19, 2019.



The cast is the following: Ryo Yoshizawa as Ei Sei, Masami Nagasawa as Yo Tanwa, Kanna Hashimoto as Ka Ryo Ten, Takao Osawa as O Ki, Kanta Hongo as Sei Kyo, Shinnosuke Mitsushima as Heki, Masahiro Takashima as Sho Bun Kun and Jun Kanam as To. Shinsuke Sato is directing, Tsutomu Kuroiwa writes the screenplay and Sony Pictures japan is producing.



The manga series of the same name has been publishing since January 2006, it has 51 volumes with 572 chapters out right now and it's published by Shueisha in the Weekly Young Jump magazine. The anime series was directed by Jun Kamiya and Akira Iwanaga, they directed season 1 and 2 respectively. Pierrot studio animated it and Funimation has the English license.





