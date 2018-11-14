KOUYA NO KOTOBUKI HIKOUTAI Has More Casting Information

The official Kotobuki-anime website has shared two new characters and their voice actors joining the upcoming original anime series Kouya no Kotobuki Hikoutai. The two new characters announced are: Akiko Yajima and Keiji Fujiwara. The website has more information on the staff, cast and even story of the show, however, it is in Japanese and was not able to be translated into English. If more information pops up, we will let you know.



Tsutomu Mizushima is directing and acting as sound director for the series, Yuusaku Saotome is the episode director and Asami and ZAQ have theme song performances. The opening theme is Soranone by ZAQ and the ending theme is Tsubasa wo Motsumonotachi by the main voice cast.

The previously revealed voice cast consists of: Hibiku Yamamura as Zara, Miyu Tomita as Chika, Asami Seto as Reona, Sayaka Nakaya as Kate, Eri Yukimura as Emma and Sayumi Suzushiro as Kirie. Digital Frontier produces the series, WAO World and GEMBA animate it and has a release date of January 2019.



