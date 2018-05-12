Live-Action GINTAMA 2 Film Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Action Video

Director's Yuichi Fukuda action adventure anime live-action film sequel, Gintama 2 , has shared a new behind-the-scenes video breaking down some action. Here is more information.

The official maidigitv YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.52 minute behind-the-scenes video of the Gintama 2 live-action film. This video demonstrates how one of the many action scenes in the movie is made, the importance of the green screen in the film and how the actors learn their choreography for fights. Shun Oguri as Gintoki and Masataka Kubota as Bansai Kawakami take the stage and present fans their prep for these battles.

The movie is Japan's third-most-watched live-action film for the year. 3.5 billion yen has been made in the box office revenue and the cumulative mobilization number is 5.6 million people. The movie in second place, beating Gintama 2, is Doctor Heli Saves Lives.

According to mantan web, Gintama 2 made 2.7 billion yen and had a mobilization number of 215,903 on August 17, which is the day of the premiere. The movie ranked in the top 5 list for 5 consecutive weeks. The manga series that inspired this film has been publishing since December 2003, it is written by Sorachi and Hideaki and Shounen Jump (Weekly) serializes it. There are a lot of anime series that have been going on since April 2006, they all keep the same format of action comedy and a little bit of samurai action.


