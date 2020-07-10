LOOKING FOR MAGICAL DOREMI: A New Trailer For The Upcoming Film Has Started Streaming

Looking for Magical Doremi is a new film that puts a unique twist on the classic name. Hit the jump to check out the final trailer ahead of the release!

Lately, as the genreation who was raised on modern television begins to enter adulthood, a lot of the properties that grew up with them are beginning to mature as well. There are a lot of fears that can also come with growing up, including a fear that we may lose a degree of our childhood to make way for more important things like bills and work; but that isn't necessarily the case.

Based on the children's anime Ojamajo Doremi, Looking for Magical Doremi is a close examination of what it is like to grow up and how important it is to nurture the childlike wonder we all have inside. The story follows three women in their 20s who used to watch the original anime and now, as the magic for them gets a bit weaker, they decide to travel to the places that inspired their favorite show.

A brand new trailer for the anime was released that is being considered the final trailer before the film officially premeires in Japan. The footage in the trailer proves that teh magic will never die!

Will you be checking out the film when it releases? We would love to hear your thoughts on the new triaelr in the comments below!





27-year-old Mire Yoshizuki (office worker who was a returnee), 22-year-old Sora Nagase (university student who wishes to be a teacher), and 20-year-old Reika Kawatani (part-time worker). The three, who grew up watching the Ojamajo Doremi anime, now know the magic doesn't exist in reality. But through a journey to visit the places related to the anime, they look for the important things that they forgot as growing up as an adult.



Looking for Magical Doremi releases in Japan on November 13th and an early screening will be held at the EX Theater Roppongi in Tokyo, November 3rd!