LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT: Upcoming Anime Film Has Announced A New Release Date After COVID-19 Delay

The brand new anime film Love Me, Love Me Not is finally on its way to theaters, following a delay due to COVID-19. Hit the jump to find out when the film is coming to cinemas!

In 2015, mangaka Io Sakisaka launched the manga Love Me, Love Me Not, in the pages of Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine. Completing in 2019, the comic sold a total of 12 compiled volumes.

The story follows two girls who are best friends as they end up in league with two other young men, one who talks with many girls and the other who is too unaware for his own good. As time progresses, the friendships created begin to grow into something much more serious.

Aside from the original manga, the story will also be adapted into a live-action movie by A-1 Pictures and Toshimasa Kuroyanagi; that is releasing soon. There is also an anime film that has been in the works and was initially set for a May release but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the wait has not been along as a brand new date has just been given!

Thanks to the film's official website, an announcement has come that the anime film will officially release this August! We would love to hear your thoughts on the exciting news in the comments section below!





Fast friends Yuna and Akari are complete opposites—Yuna is an idealist, while Akari is a realist. When lady-killer Rio and the oblivious Kazuomi join their ranks, love and friendship become quite complicated!



Love Me, Love Me Not is coming to theaters in Japan on August 14th!