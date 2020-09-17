MAGATSU WAHRHEIT -ZUERST-: New Promo Video Confirms October Release

A brand new promo for the smartphone game turned anime Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- has confirmed a brand new release date for the series. Hit the jump to check it out!

Based on KLab Game's smartphone RPG released in 2019, Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- is an upcoming anime series that adapts the game into an epic story directed by Naoto Hosoda. The series tells the story of people who defend the world from the end of the world and the hardships that come from that.

For some time now, not much was known from the series aside from a basic plot, and whatever was taken from the game and placed into the anime. Now, it appears that with the release coming closer, there is more being announced, including a release date!

While there are no plans as of yet to release in the west, it has for sure been confirmed that the show would be coming out early this October. The announcement came within a promo video that was released on the show's official site.

While there is still a lot left to be seen, fans can look forward to all of their answers coming sooner rather than later! Make sure to check out the trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





The game takes place in a world full of both "Light" and despair. The "Mobile Army Corps" is the only entity able to stand up against the 10 "Lights" in order to keep the world from meeting its end.



Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- will release in Japan on October 13th!