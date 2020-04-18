MARVEL'S FUTURE AVENGERS Season 2 Of The Anime Series Arrives On Disney+ On May 22nd

Season 2 of Studio Madhouse anime series Marvel's Future Avengers will be coming to Disney's streaming service next month. Hit the jump to find out more...

Back in February, the first season of Marvel's Future Avengers (formerly titled "Marvel Future Avengers") debuted on Disney's streaming service. At the time, we didn't know if the second season would ever be added. However, it was presumed given that an English dub for Season 2 already existed.

Marvel's Future Avengers is an anime series produced by Studio Madhouse and Walt Disney Japan based on Marvel Comics. Yuzo Sato (Iron Man, Gokusen) served as director for both seasons. Ryuu King (Dragon Ball Super, Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers) handled the scripts while Takahiro Umehara (Iron Man, Beyblade) was responsible for the character design.

The first season consists of twenty-six total episodes while the second only includes thirteen. The series follows a trio of children with superhuman abilities as they're brought under the wing of the Avengers and trained to be the next generation of heroes.

Recently, it was officially confirmed that Season 2 would be coming to Disney+ (via Toonado). The second season will debut on the streaming service on May 22nd (just over a month from now). Since the exact regions that this news applies to were not specified, it will presumably be available everywhere that the streaming service itself is available.

The Avengers rescue a trio of children (Makoto, Adi, and Chloe) who were granted superhuman powers from a nefarious experiment by the evil organization, Hydra. The superhero team decides to take the youngsters under their wing, training them to be a new generation of heroes while foiling the schemes of villains.

Marvel's Future Avengers is now streaming on Disney+