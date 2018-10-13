MFKZ: A New Clip Of The Upcoming Anime Film Showcases Luna

A new anime film, titled MFKZ, has recently been released oversees. Now before its North American release a new English dubbed cli[ has been relvealed. Hit the jump to check it out.

" Genre-mashup MFKZ is the love-child of French comic artist Guillaume "Run" Renard and ultra-hip Japanese animation house S tudio 4°C , creators of Tekkonkinkreet , Genius Party and Mind Game . The Tekkonkinkreet dream team of Shoujirou Nishimi and art director Shinji Kimura reunite to bring to life a dark but stunningly animated sci-fi vision that mixes anime, film noir, Lucha Libre, and gang culture in an orgy of first-person shooter mayhem. The film centers on young Angelino and his skull-and-flame pal Vinny, who live in a seedy tenement in an LA-inspired dystopian metropolis - a burnt-out, gang and cockroach-ridden neo-urban hell that makes Blade Runner's LA seem like The Brady Bunch. Following a scooter accident Angelino starts experiencing migraines and strange hallucinations, as well as fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: he is half human and half Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet." The description that GKIDS has provided for the French/Japanese anime film MFKZ; definitely drives home the movies unique nature. Now, as the film beigns to approach a North American release, a new clip has been revealed that shows off the character of Luna. Check it out below!







With a strong cast that features Michael Chiklis, RZA and Vince Staples, MFKZ is sure to have a strong and loyal fanbase. Fathom Events wil be holding an English dub release on October 16th and a limited thatrical release this Friday! Excited for the film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot.

