MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Anime Film Shares English Dub Trailer

Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future , has shared its official English dub trailer. Here is more information on the movie.

here is the link to check participating theaters .



The English dub version of the movie premiered at the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19 and will screened in 700 theaters. November 29 and December 5 will be English subtitled versions and December 8 will be English-dubbed. The official Fathom Events YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second English dub trailer for the upcoming anime film MIRAI. Fathom Events and GKIDS partner up to bring the Japanese film from Studio Chizu and director Mamoru Hosoda to the U.S. theaters. The movie is premiering on November 29,The English dub version of the movie premiered at the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19 and will screened in 700 theaters. November 29 and December 5 will be English subtitled versions and December 8 will be English-dubbed.

The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.